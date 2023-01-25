Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea eye Spurs target Porro, Valencia want Bournemouth’s Billing

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea eye Spurs target Porro

Tottenham will hold crunch talks with Sporting CP tomorrow to determine Pedro Porro’s future.

The Lisbon club want the full £40m release clause for right-back Porro but Standard Sport understand a move will happen either now or in the summer.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Valencia want Bournemouth’s Billing

Valencia want to sign Philip Billing on loan from Bournemouth with an option to buy.

Bournemouth will only accept a deal if they can find a replacement. That is looking highly unlikely at the moment.

The Danish international midfielder has scored four times in 21 appearances for Bournemouth this season.

Newcastle reject Forest’s Saint-Maximim approach

Newcastle have rejected Nottingham Forest’s approach to sign Allan Saint-Maximim, as per the Telegraph.

Forest’s talks with Newcastle over the deal for Chris Wood included an ambitious enquiry for Saint-Maximin.

While the Frenchman has friends in the Forest squad, Newcastle do not want him to leave as they are competing for silverware and a place in the Premier League top four.

Brighton value Chelsea target Caicedo at £100m

Brighton & Hove Albion have placed a valuation of £100m on Moisés Caicedo after Chelsea’s latest attempt to raid the south-coast club (The Times)

Chelsea flop set for exit

Tiemoue Bakayoko’s five-year nightmare at Chelsea looks set to finally end as the £40million flop prepares to seal his exit away from the club.

The Frenchman hasn’t played a competitive match for Chelsea since 2018 after a series of loan spells with AC Milan, Napoli and Monaco.

Done Deals

AFC Bournemouth agree deal with West Ham for Darren Randolph

Cherries have agreed a deal for West Ham back-up goalkeeper Darren Randolph, the Daily Echo understands.

35-year-old Randolph has entered the last six months of this contract at the London Stadium, with Cherries interested in bringing the former Republic of Ireland international into their goalkeeping stable to add depth.

Fulham agree loan deal for Arsenal defender Cedric Soares

Fulham have struck a deal to take Arsenal defender Cedric Soares on loan for the rest of the season, with his playing opportunities at the Emirates extremely limited.

Olaiyasport (

)