Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea eye £100m Watkins, Santos set to avoid Chelsea loan exit

Chelsea eye £100m Watkins

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, Blues expert Si Phillips claims.

That is despite Man Utd being quoted £100m for the England forward.

Watkins’s supposedly cropped up during talks over striker targets.

Former Villa striker Stan Collymore previously joked that United would need to pay £100m plus Marcus Rashford to sign the prolific attacker.

Collymore responded to a Red Devils fan asking about Watkins by saying: “£100m plus Rashford. Sounds about right.”

Photo Credit: Twitter

Santos set to avoid Chelsea loan exit

Mauricio Pochettino is impressed by young Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos and is increasingly considering keeping him at the club next season.

The 19-year-old is one of a host of players currently auditioning for Pochettino’s squad in pre-season and wants to avoid another campaign out on loan.

Chelsea executives have high hopes for their £18million January signing from Vasco da Gama and believe he is ready, with a work permit now secured.

Guardiola confirms talks with Walker over Bayern transfer

Pep Guardiola has admitted he has no idea what his Manchester City squad will look like when they kick off the defence of their Treble.

Guardiola looked angry and frustrated ahead of the opening game of City’s pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea on Sunday as he contemplated the prospect of losing FIVE of the players who helped him win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup last season.

There are still huge doubts over the futures of Bernardo Silva, Kyle Walker and Aymeric Laporte after all three made it clear to Etihad bosses that they are considering their futures, while captain Ilkay Gundogan has already left for Barcelona after refusing to sign a new contract and winger Riyad Mahrez is close to joining Saudi club Al Ahli for £30 million.

MANCHESTER CITY LEGEND SET TO HANG UP HIS BOOTS – REPORT

Man City and Spain great, David Silva – who spent 10 years with the Citizens – looks set to bid farewell to his playing career after reports emerged that the 37-year-old has a tear in his left ACL ligament.

It is suggested the Real Sociedad playmaker is not interested in a lengthy rehab.

Done Deals

ADAM FORSHAW LEAVES LEEDS UNITED

Adam Forshaw has left Leeds United following his contract expiring last month.

Forshaw joined the Whites from Middlesbrough in January 2018 and went on to appear 91 times for the club in all competitions.

Layton Stewart Joins PNE From Liverpool In Permanent Deal

Preston North End are delighted to confirm the signing of striker Layton Stewart from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Deepdale and could make his debut for the club in Satur

day’s pre-season friendly against Aberdeen.

Olaiyasport (

)