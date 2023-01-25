Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea discover Gusto price, Liverpool ‘favourites’ to land Bellingham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea discover Gusto price

Lyon have told Chelsea to pay over £35m to sign Malo Gusto.

ESPN say personal terms on a six-and-a-half-year contract have already been agreed between the young full-back and Chelsea.

A key part of negotiations will be Lyon’s hope of keeping Gusto on loan until the summer, something the Blues are not keen on given Reece James’ injury problems.

Liverpool ‘favourites’ to land Bellingham

Liverpool have emerged as frontrunners ahead of Manchester City to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham this summer.

A report from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg claims Jurgen Klopp is ‘pushing’ to bring the 19-year-old back to England in what is likely to be a club-record transfer.

Moshiri puts Everton up for sale

The Everton story takes another turn.

The Guardian is reporting the club has been put up for sale by Farhad Moshiri, who is looking for offers of more than £500m for the Toffees.

Everton are only off the bottom of the Premier League on goal difference, sacked Frank Lampard on Monday and have seen repeated protests against their ownership by fans over recent weeks.

Leeds in McKennie talks

Leeds and Juventus are undergoing talks over a potential move for Weston McKennie, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Discussions are taking place over a possible switch for McKennie to join the Whites, who already boast two USA internationals in Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson.

Crystal Palace eye first signing

Crystal Palace have opened talks to sign Stuttgart star Naouirou Ahamada, according to The Athletic.

The 20-year-old has impressed in the Bundesliga this season and is seen as an ideal candidate to provide depth in central midfield.

Done Deals

CONNOR FERGUSON SIGNS PROFESSIONAL DEAL

Connor Ferguson signs professional deal

Full-back agrees professional terms.

Leeds United are pleased to announce Connor Ferguson has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Doncaster Rovers sign forward from Scunthorpe United

Doncaster Rovers have signed Scunthorpe forward Caolan Lavery.

The Canada-born Lavery, 30, has signed an 18-month contract. He can play as a centre-forward or on the wing and has scored nine goals in 19 games for Scunthorpe this season.

