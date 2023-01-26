Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Could Sell Havertz For £53m, Chelsea Hope To Hijack Liverpool Target

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea Could Sell Havertz For £53m’

Chelsea must raise money through outgoing transfers to balance their rapid spending, and there is talk that the Blues could sell Kai Havertz for £53 million ($65.4m) this summer, reports Sky Germany. While Bayern Munich are said to be uninterested, other clubs are ready to enter the race for the 23-year-old. But Havertz is reportedly happy with Graham Potter’s management style at Stamford Bridge and may resist a sale – much as Frenkie de Jong pushed back on Barcelona using him as a pawn to bring in money last summer.

Chelsea Hope To Hijack Liverpool Target

Wolves star Matheus Nunes is drawing interest from Chelsea, writes The Telegraph. The Reds have been in pursuit of the player for a while but the Blues hope they can hijack that pursuit this summer.

DONE DEALS

Wolves send Silva out to PSV on loan

Wolves have announced that Fabio Silva has left his loan spell at Anderlecht to join PSV Eindhoven on a temporary spell. The striker moved to Belgium at the start of the season but will now link up with Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side for the rest of the campaign.

Forest Green sack Burchnall

Forest Green Rovers have sacked head coach Ian Burchnall with the club sitting at the bottom of League One. Rovers were beaten 1-0 by 10-man Bolton on Tuesday night to extend their winless run to eight games in all competitions.

