Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Could Miss Out On Gusto, AC Milan keeping an eye on Cancelo

Chelsea Could Miss Out On Gusto

Chelsea could miss out on signing their target as they have to wait at least until the summer to sign Malo Gusto as he is set to continue with Lyon, confirmed president Jean-Michel Aulas.

“I have the pleasure of confirming… that Karl Toko-Ekambi, but also Malo Gusto, a great hope for OL, will continue to play with Lyon at least until June 30 2023,” he tweeted on Saturday.

AC Milan keeping an eye on Cancelo

AC Milan are one of the clubs interested in signing Joao Cancelo, according to The Sun. The full-back has struggled for minutes since returning from World Cup and is reportedly unhappy with his situation at Manchester City. Real Madrid have also been linked with the defender as the La Liga giants continue to look for an alternative to Daniel Carvajal.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Wigan sack Toure after just two months

Kolo Toure has been sacked by Wigan Athletic just two months after his managerial appointment. Toure only signed a three-and-a-half-year deal in late November, but a run of nine games without a victory in all competitions has brought an abrupt end to his spell as manager at the DW Stadium – after just 59 days.

OFFICIAL: Stoke sign Celina

Stoke have signed midfielder Bersant Celina on a six-month loan deal from French side Dijon. The 26-year-old Kosovo international has experience of English football following spells with Manchester City, Swansea and Ipswich, while he spent the first half of this season on loan with Turkish club Kasimpasa.

