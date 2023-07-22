Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea confirm Aubameyang departure, Thiago could leave Liverpool

Chelsea confirm Aubameyang departure

Marseille have signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea.

Aubameyang, 33, has joined the Ligue 1 side following a year long spell at Stamford Bridge.

Thiago could leave Liverpool

Liverpool’s midfield is undergoing quite the rebuild this summer with both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho expected to leave, following James Milner and Naby Keita through the door.

While Jurgen Klopp is somewhat light in that department as things stand, another big name could depart.

According Spanish outlet Sport, Thiago Alcantara is seriously considering an offer to leave amid interest back in Spain.

Kane could refuse renewed Spurs deal

Manchester United interest in Harry Kane could be renewed next summer if the striker remains at Tottenham.

Sky Sports are reporting that the 29-year-old will not sign a new contract this summer, opening the prospect that he could leave for free next summer.

Daniel Levy refused to negotiate a deal with the Reds this summer but if Kane continues to refuse a renewed contract the Spurs star could walk away for free next summer.

However, the saga is unlikely to last into next summer with Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou wanting Kane’s future resolved quickly after two refused bids from Bayern Munich.

Everton interested in Salernitana striker Boulaye Dia

Everton could use Neal Maupay in their negotiations to sign Boulaye Dia, according to reports in Italy.

Corriere dello Sport, Sport Witness, has reported that the Blues are the most interested club in the striker despite his release clause expiring on Thursday.

It was said that Dia’s release clause was worth around €25m (£21m). But the Blues are at the front of the queue and the belief is the interest is strong from Everton that negotiations could get underway.

Jeremy Doku claim

Aston Villa still hold an interest in Rennes winger Jeremy Doku, despite a deal for Moussa Diaby edging closer, according to reports in France.

Unai Emery looks to be closing in on his third signing of the summer, after beating off competition from Al Nassr. BirminghamLive understands that a fee has been agreed between Villa and Bayer Leverkusen for Diaby which will see him move to Villa Park if all goes to plan.

Diaby covers a key area that Emery wanted to strengthen during the summer transfer window. They were originally frustrated in their attempts to land forward options Nico Williams, Federico Chiesa and Marco Asensio.

Benfica defender Morato wants Fulham move

Benfica centre-back Morato has handed in a transfer request amid interest from Fulham.

The 22-year-old, who has three years left on his current Benfica deal, wants to move to Craven Cottage.

Benfica are holding out for €25million for the player, who has made 50 appearances and scored two goals since making his first-team debut in 2019.

Done Deals

Kelvin’s a Red

Defender Kelvin Mellor joins the Reds from Crewe Alexandra on a one-year contract

Brighton sign midfielder Mackenzie Hawkesby from Sydney FC

Brighton have signed midfielder Mackenzie Hawkesby from Sydney FC.

Hawkesby, 23, made 38 appearances for the Sky Blues over four campaigns, and scored eight goals.

