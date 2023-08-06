Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Confident In Signing Deivid Washington, Leicester Keen On Casadei

Chelsea Confident In Signing Deivid Washington

Chelsea remain confident of completing a deal for Deivid Washington next week. He wants Chelsea and the green light from Santos is imminent. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Leicester Keen On Casadei

Leicester will insist in the next hours and days to get the final green light from Chelsea on Cesare Casadei loan deal.

Italian head coach Enzo Maresca considers Casadei one of the priority targets. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Man United Slap £40M Price-Tag On Mctominay

Man United have slapped a huge £40m asking price on West Ham target Scott McTominay. (Source: Football Insider)

Chelsea Set To Trigger Tyler Adams Release Clause

Chelsea are set to trigger Tyler Adams’ £20m release clause at Leeds but are refusing to give up on Moises Caicedo, despite Brighton rejecting their £80m bid. (Source: Daily mail)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Leeds United have signed Sam Byram on a one-year contract. (Source: Leeds United)

OFFICIAL: Manchester United have completed the signing of Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta for a fee of £72M + add ons.

He has signed a 5+1 year contract at old Trafford. (Source: Manchester United)

