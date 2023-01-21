Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Battle Man Utd For EPL Star, Man Utd Rejected Maguire Loan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea Battle Man Utd For EPL Star

Chelsea are battling Manchester United in the race to sign highly-rated Brentford goalkeeper David Raya for around £20m, reports The Sun.

Man Utd rejected Maguire loan

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United have rejected a loan offer from West Ham for Harry Maguire and do not plan on allowing the England defender to leave this month despite now finding himself behind international team-mate Luke Shaw.

Lazio interested in Real Madrid’s Mariano

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Lazio are interested in signing Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz on loan this January. The Dominican Republic international has failed to make an impression in the Spanish capital, having recorded just seven goals since his move from Lyon in 2018, and could receive some much needed minutes in Serie A.

Union Berlin sign Celtic’s Juranovic

Union Berlin have agreed a deal with Celtic worth up to £10m to sign right-back Josip Juranovic. The initial fee is understood to be £7.5m plus add-ons. He has been given permission to travel to Germany.

Bellerin rejects Everton move

Barcelona full-back Hector Bellerin has rejected a return to the Premier League with Everton, Spanish outlet SPORT have revealed. The Spaniard is out of contract at the end of the season and his future after June 30 remains unclear. However, it is thought that Bellerin is keen on running out his contract before continuing his career in Spain’s top flight, ruling out a return to England.

Armas set to join Leeds backroom staff

Former Manchester United coach Chris Armas is set to join Jesse Marsch’s backroom team at Leeds, according to the Daily Mail. Mark Jackson left Leeds to join MK Dons earlier this season and the Premier League club have been on the look out for a new assistant coach. The report claims Armas is joining the Elland Road club to work with fellow American Marsch.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Chelsea Signs Madueke From PSV

Chelsea have announced the signing of winger Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven. The fee is £29m. Madueke started his youth career at Crystal Palace before moving to Tottenham. He left Spurs in 2018 for PSV Eindhoven, establishing himself as a first-team regular in the 2020-21 campaign and scoring nine goals in 35 games last season.

OFFICIAL: Leicester complete Kristiansen signing

Leicester have signed Danish full-back Victor Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen for a fee that could rise to £17.5m. The 20-year-old left-back, capped at under-21 level by his country, has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal and will join the Foxes subject to international clearance.

