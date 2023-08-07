Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Back In Talks For Caicedo, West Ham In Talk Over Maguire

Caicedo Deal: Chelsea and Brighton Back in Talks

Ecuadorian striker Moisés Caicedo has expressed his desire to leave his current club, and it seems like Chelsea and Brighton are ready to engage in direct talks to secure the talented player. Caicedo’s absence in Sunday’s match hinted at his desire to explore new opportunities.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United and West Ham in Talks Over Harry Maguire

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has caught the attention of West Ham, who have reportedly sent a £30m bid. While there has been no official response from the player yet, talks are expected to continue due to interest from other Premier League clubs.

PSG’s Latest Signing: Gonçalo Ramos

Gonçalo Ramos has successfully completed the main part of his medical tests as a PSG player, and fans can expect an official announcement later this week. The highly-rated forward is set to strengthen PSG’s attack for the upcoming season.

Andrés Iniesta Moves to Emirates Club FC

Spanish legend Andrés Iniesta will make his way to Emirates Club FC from Ras Al-khaimah, signing a contract until June 2024 with an option to extend until 2025. Despite interest from Inter Miami, the former Barcelona midfielder chose the Dubai-based club for his next chapter.

Yann Sommer Joins Inter until 2026

Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer has officially signed with Inter, committing to the club until June 2026. His arrival is expected to bolster Inter’s defensive lineup and provide them with a reliable shot-stopper.

Zion Suzuki Prefers Belgian Side Over Man United

While initially linked with Manchester United, Zion Suzuki has opted to join Belgian club Sint-Truiden instead. Negotiations are progressing despite United’s interest, signaling an exciting transfer for the talented player.

