Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea are now advancing in Wahi talks, Martinez ‘rejects’ Saudi offer

Chelsea are now advancing in Wahi talks

Understand Chelsea are now advancing in talks to sign Elye Wahi — agreement getting closer, new negotiations round scheduled with Montpellier, according to Romano Fabrizo

Chelsea plan includes loan move for Wahi this season.

Chelsea want to accelerate next week as there’s competition.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Martinez ‘rejects’ Saudi offer

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has reportedly turned down a mega-money offer from a Saudi club that would have seen him earn €240m (£207m).

According to Corriere dello Sport, FCInter1908, the Argentine striker has received the huge offer to become the latest star to move to the Gulf state. It is suggested that he is not interested in a move and has rejected the bid.

Meanwhile, Inter consider Martinez as unsellable considering the Italian club’s failure to re-sign Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Man Utd star becomes latest Saudi target

Man Utd outcast Alex Telles is the latest Premier League star linked with Saudi Arabia.

According to MEN, there has been ‘tentative’ interest from clubs in the region.

Al-Nassr, the club Cristiano Ronaldo joined after leaving Old Trafford, are supposedly the frontrunners.

Telles spent last season on loan at Sevilla but is back at United this summer.

Man Utd interested in signing French forward

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani, according to Football Insider.

The Bundesliga side are reportedly asking for a fee of £80 million for the French forward and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils are willing to match their demand.

Levi Colwill could be part of Moises Caicedo talks

Roberto De Zerbi says Chelsea are not meeting the conditions to sign Moises Caicedo and that offering Levi Colwill could unlock a deal.

He said: “There are two questions. Not only about Caicedo, also about Colwill, and maybe it can be [a swap].

“I would like to play with Caicedo and Colwill together but at the moment I can only speak about Caicedo as Colwill is not one of my

FOREST EDGING NEARER TO COMPLETING £15M DEAL FOR ELANGA

Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga is set to join Nottingham Forest, according to various reports including the Mirror.

The 21-year-old is currently in the USA as part of the Red Devils’ pre-season plans but is expected to return to the UK for a medical.

The Sweden international has seen his first-team opportunities limited under Erik ten Hag, with just one start (in January in the League Cup) to his name in 2023.

Done Deals

Lewis joins on loan

Accrington Stanley have today completed the signing of defender Lewis Shipley from Norwich City on a season-long loan.

Born in Cambridge; Shipley joined City as a seven-year-old and progressed through various age groups at Carrow Road, with the 19-year-old recently signing a contract extension to remain at the club until 2025.

New deal and loan for Cann

City Academy graduate Hayden Cann has signed a new deal which will keep him with the club at least until the summer of 2024 and, as the next stage of his development, will be joining Vanarama National Lea

gue North side Peterborough Sports on a season-long loan.

Olaiyasport (

)