Transfer News: Done deals; Chelsea agree Gusto deal, R/Madrid rule out Rice move.

Chelsea agree Gusto deal

Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle with Lyon for the signing of right-back Malo Gusto. The report claims the Blues have agreed to pay £26.3m plus add-ons for the winger and he will stay on loan at Lyon for the rest of the season.

Real Madrid rule out Rice move

Real Madrid have reportedly ruled out a summer move for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. Arsenal have made the English man their top summer target and he is understood to have given his word to Arsenal that he will be at the Emirates next season.

Martinelli agrees new four-and-a-half year deal.

According to reports, Gabriel Martinelli has agreed a new contract with Arsenal until the summer of 2027. The Brazilian’s current contract expires in the summer of 2024, but the report claims the 21-year-old has now agreed to fresh terms to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Caicedo makes plea to force move

Moises Caicedo has expressed his desire to leave Brighton in a social media post on Friday evening. However, the Seagulls want £80m if they are to let him leave this transfer window.

Spence expected to leave Spurs on loan

Tottenham Hotspur star Djed Spence is expected to leave on loan during the final days of the January transfer window. Spence has struggled for minutes since his summer switch from Middlesbrough and is yet to make his full debut for Spurs

Done deals;

Newcastle United have announced that Kieran Trippier has signed a contract extension at St James’ Park.

Bolton have signed forward Victor Adeboyejo from Burton on a three-and-a-half-year deal after triggering his release clause.a

