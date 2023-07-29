Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Agree Deal For French Midfielder, Højlund Close To Man Utd Move

Chelsea Secures Lesley Ugochukwu:

Chelsea has agreed in principle with Rennes to sign the talented French midfielder, Lesley Ugochukwu. Born in 2004, Ugochukwu has caught the attention of many with his impressive performances. The deal is reportedly close to €27 million, but it’s yet to be decided whether he’ll stay with the club or head out on loan. The addition of Ugochukwu to the Chelsea squad is expected to inject more creativity and dynamism in the midfield.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United Nears Deal for Rasmus Højlund:

Manchester United is making strides to reach an agreement with Atalanta for the Danish talent, Rasmus Højlund. Talks are progressing positively, and it seems the clubs are keen to avoid any risks, as Højlund will not be playing in the friendly game against Bournemouth. With Højlund’s potential, he could be a valuable addition to the Red Devils, adding depth and versatility to their attacking options.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Edinson Cavani Becomes a Free Agent:

Valencia has confirmed the termination of Edinson Cavani’s contract, making the Uruguayan striker a free agent. With his contract void, Cavani is now eyeing a move to Boca Juniors. The Boca fans can anticipate the arrival of a seasoned goalscorer with vast experience in top-flight football. Cavani’s lethal striking abilities and winning mentality could make him a standout addition for the Argentine club.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

James Rodriguez Joins São Paulo:

São Paulo has secured the services of Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez as a free agent. It’s a landmark move for the player, as it marks his 10th club in 10 different countries. James’ journey has taken him from Colombia to Portugal, Spain, Germany, England, Qatar, and Greece before finally landing in Brazil. São Paulo fans can expect the creative midfielder to provide flair, vision, and set-piece expertise to the team.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

