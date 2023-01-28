Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Agree Deal For French Defender, Madrid rule out move for Rice

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea Agree Deal For French Defender

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Lyon to sign Malo Gusto. The report claims the west London side have agreed to pay £26.3m plus add-ons for the services of the 19-year-old, who will join the club in the summer.

Real Madrid rule out move for Rice

Real Madrid have ruled out a move for Declan Rice this summer, despite holding a long-standing interest in the England midfielder. Instead, it’s been suggested the West Ham captain has ‘given his word’ to Arsenal that he’ll be heading to north London at the end of the season.

Inter interested in Firmino as Lukaku replacement

Inter are looking at Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino as a potential replacement for the struggling Romelu Lukaku, Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The Belgian has failed to recreate his form since returning to Italy on loan from Chelsea in the summer, while Firmino sees his contract expire at the end of the season.

Despite both player and manager Jurgen Klopp stating their desire for him to stay, no deal has been reached, meaning Inter are available to open talks with the Brazilian over a pre-contract.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Watford sign Hibs defender Porteous

Watford have signed Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous in a deal worth around £400,000 to £500,000. The 23-year-old had been out of contract this summer after turning down a new deal. Porteous, who made his Scotland debut in September, departs Easter Road having made more than 150 appearances for the club.

OFFICIAL: Man Utd Midfielder Joins English Club

English side, Forest Green Rovers have announced the signing of midfielder Charlie Savage on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season. Charlie – who is the son of former Wales international Robbie Savage – strengthens Rovers’ midfield department.

Savage – who will wear the number 48 shirt – is highly-rated at Old Trafford, and signed his first professional contract with the Red Devils in April 2021. He has made one first-team appearance at United – coming off the bench in their Champions League draw against Young Boys in December 2021.

