This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Carrasco May Join Man United Today

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Yannick Carrasco on loan as a replacement for the injured Christian Eriksen. The Belgian could end up at old Trafford today. (Source: Telegraph Sport)

Atlético Agree Deal To Sign Doherty

Atlético de Madrid have agreed to sign Matt Doherty from Tottenham on loan. The Deal is reportedly done. (Source: tw/MatteMoretto)

Update On Leao’s Contract Talks

Talks have totally broken down between Rafael Leão and AC Milan over a new contract!

The player’s camp want to change his release clause from €150M to €70M-€80M. (Source: La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Leeds Tried To Sign Zaniolo

Leeds United have tried to sign Nicolo Zaniolo on loan in the recent hours. Offer rejected by Roma, who only want a permanent sale. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Bayern Munich have announced the signing of João Cancelo from Manchester City on an Initial loan deal, with a €70 million option to buy in the summer. (Source: FC Bayern München)

OFFICIAL: Tottenham have signed Chelsea youngster Jude Soonsup-Bell on a contract until 2025. (Source: Tottenham Hotspur)

Mr_Krabbs (

)