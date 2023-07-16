Transfer News, Done Deals, Caicedo ‘committed’ to Chelsea deal, West Ham eye Maguire loan

Caicedo ‘committed’ to Chelsea deal

Chelsea appear to have been handed a crucial update in their pursuit of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The 21-year-old has been the centre of a transfer saga ever since outlining his desire to leave the Seagulls in January. At the start of the year, Caicedo looked to be Arsenal-bound but the Blues have since overtaken the Gunners in the race to sign Brighton’s prize asset, who are able to drive a hard bargain after the midfielder signed a new deal in March.

However, despite the back-and-forth, Caicedo is stated to have essentially already ‘committed’ himself to Chelsea. football.london has previously stated that Caicedo has verbally agreed personal terms with Chelsea, although nothing has been signed as it stands.

West Ham eye Maguire loan

West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Man United defender Harry Maguire.

The England star has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Spurs were previously credited with interest in the defender and according to The Independent, West Ham are now eyeing a move.

Al Nassr eye move for Man Utd defender

Al-Nassr are interested in signing Manchester United full-back Alex Telles this summer despite a transfer ban, according to the Daily Mail.

Telles, who played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United in the 2021/22 season, could reunite with the Portuguese in this summer. The Brazilian had spent the last season on loan at Sevilla.

Liverpool not chasing Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo continues to be linked with a move to Chelsea but nothing is advanced.

As a result, Liverpool have been linked.

Fabrizio Romano, however, has confirmed the Reds are not in the race.

SILVA WANTS TO JOIN BARCELONA

Bernardo Silva is jonesing to leave City yet again, and this time he will turn down an offer from City to stay, and from PSG to leave.

Insted he is open to offers from Barcelona and City are willing to negotiate, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Done Deals

Philipp Köhn joins AS Monaco

AS Monaco are delighted to announce the signing of 25-year-old Swiss goalkeeper Philipp Köhn on a 5-year deal from RB Salzburg.

SAM CAMPBELL JOINS ANNAN ATHLETIC ON LOAN

Defender Sam Campbell has joined Annan Athletic on six-month loan.

Signing a fresh deal at Motherwell this summer, Campbell heads out to League One to get valuable minutes having missed a large portion of last season through injury.

Annan gained promotion to League One last season, beating Clyde in the playoffs.

Best of luck, Sam.

