Transfer News: Done Deals, Caicedo bid expected from Chelsea, Amrabat on Man Utd radar

Caicedo bid expected from Chelsea

Chelsea are expected to make another bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer, according to reports from Sky Sports . It comes as the Seagulls are claimed to be expecting the Ecuadorian international to stay at the club, with no expectation of anyone meeting their valuation.

Amrabaton Man Utd radar list

Manchester United’s attempts to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat have been complicated by interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool. (Independent)

United double deal

Manchester United have reportedly exchanged medical records with West Ham as they prepare to sell both Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay.

The Hammers are desperate to acquire the services of both stars, with David Moyes keen to sign players that have competed in the Premier League previously.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Maguire and McTominay are completing ‘long-distance medicals’ ahead of moves to the London Stadium and it is hoped that by exchanging medical records now, it will accelerate negotiations.

West Ham have a significant budget to work with this summer following the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal, with McTominay viewed as a natural replacement for the England international.

ATALANTA SEEKING TO HIJACK SCAMACCA DEAL

Atalanta are trying to hijack Inter Milan’s Gianluca Scamacca bid, which West Ham are disappointed with. The Hammers are hoping that Atalanta table a larger offer for the Italian.

Nottingham Forest move in on former Spurs target

Roma are ready to cash in on Roger Ibanez.

TMW report on the Brazilian defender, formerly linked with Spurs, being available to help the Italians raise funds for a new striker.

However, despite fresh links with Nottingham Forest, no offer has landed for Ibanez at this stage.

Manchester City eye Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz as Riyad Mahrez replacement

Wirtz has been lauded as one of Europe’s hottest young prospects for some time and he could be on the way to the Etihad. Having fully recovered from a horrendous knee injury he suffered in March 2022, the 20-year-old is back on track and his recent performances under Xabi Alonso have caught the eye of the City officials, according to Football Transfers.

Should those at Etihad Stadium deem it necessary to secure his services, despite the expensive signing of Josko Gvardiol edging closer, then City should have no problem in coughing up funds, making Wirtz’s signing likely.

Done Deals

Wrexham sign James McClean from Wigan Athletic

Wrexham AFC are delighted to confirm the signing of Republic of Ireland international James McClean for an undisclosed fee from Wigan Athletic.

Hearts sign ‘highly regarded’ Rangers midfielder on loan

Heart of Midlothian have signed midfielder Alex Lowry on loan from Rangers, with sporting director Joe Savage saying it “was too good an opportunity to pass up”.

The 20-year-old joins for the season, but Rangers have an option to recall the Scotland Under-21 cap in January.

