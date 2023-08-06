Transfer News: Done Deals, Caicedo Absent from Brighton Squad, Sommer Set For Inter Medical

Moisés Caicedo Absent from Brighton Squad ahead of Chelsea move

Moisés Caicedo, out of Brighton squad today for their game as he wants to leave. Ecuadorian midfielder Moisés Caicedo has expressed his desire to leave Brighton and join Chelsea. However, the move has hit a roadblock as Brighton demands an improved offer, with their initial £80 million bid being rejected. Caicedo’s talent and potential are unquestionable, and at just 21 years old, he possesses all the qualities to be a midfield powerhouse. If the transfer materializes, he could become a vital asset for Chelsea and add depth to their midfield. Meanwhile, Brighton will be looking to secure the best possible deal for their promising midfielder.

Yann Sommer: New Inter Goalkeeper from Bayern

The transfer saga of Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer is reaching its climax, as he is expected to undergo medical tests in Milan before being officially unveiled as Inter’s new goalkeeper. The club will pay Bayern €6 million in two installments to secure Sommer’s services. Sommer’s vast experience and shot-stopping abilities will undoubtedly bolster Inter’s defense and add strength to their title aspirations. The move is poised to create excitement among the fans, eager to see how Sommer performs in Serie A.

Angelo Gabriel: A Loan Move to Strasbourg

Chelsea’s young Brazilian talent, Angelo Gabriel, is set to join Strasbourg on a loan deal. The move aims to provide Gabriel with regular playing time to aid his development as a footballer. With Strasbourg, he will have the opportunity to prove himself and gain valuable experience in a competitive European league. Chelsea’s strategy to nurture their young talents through loan moves has been successful in the past, and they hope to replicate it with Deivid Washington once the deal with Santos is finalized.

Franck Kessié: A Move to Al Ahli from Barcelona

Franck Kessié’s transfer to Al Ahli is on the verge of completion as the player completes his medical tests in Paris. The Ivorian midfielder’s move to the Saudi side marks a significant shift in his career, and Al Ahli fans can expect a versatile and dynamic addition to their squad. Meanwhile, Barcelona is gearing up to finalize formalities and prepare for the potential departure of Kessié. Additionally, the Saudi side is also focusing on signing Roger Ibanez, and they have already sent a bid for Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski.

