Transfer News: Done Deals, Benfica chief blasts Enzo Fernández, Chelsea’s Homegrown Players Fear Exit

Benfica Chief Blasts Enzo Fernandez

Benfica chief Rui Costa has blasted Enzo Fernandez following his deadline-day move to Chelsea, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“Enzo Fernandez did not want to stay at Benfica. He didn’t give us any chance. I did my best, I’m sad but I’m not gonna cry for a player who didn’t want to stay,” he said.

“At that point I said: he can’t play for Benfica anymore, no way. I don’t cry for players who don’t want to wear our shirt. When Chelsea arrived, it was really impossible to change his mind.”

Chelsea’s Homegrown Players Fear Exit

Chelsea’s homegrown players fear they will have to leave the club if the Blues fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League due to fears over Financial Fair Play. The Telegraph reports that the club’s academy players are fearing for their futures with a summer clear-out potentially on the cards after a winter of big-spending at Stamford Bridge.

Caicedo’s agent talks future

Moises Caicedo’s agent has admitted he does not know what will happen in the future after seeing the midfielder denied a move away from Brighton in the January transfer window. Manuel Sierra has told Marca90Ec, Olé, that Caicedo did receive offers but that he is now concerned an injury could scupper any future chances of a big-money move.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Southend United youngster joins Wakering on loan

SOUTHEND United youngster Ibrahim Kamara has joined Great Wakering Rovers on loan. Kamara – who is a second year scholar with the Shrimpers – has signed for the Isthmian North club on an initial one month work experience deal.

OFFICIAL: Atlanta United loan Edwin Mosquera to Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia

Atlanta United have loaned winger Edwin Mosquera to Argentine Primera División side Defensa y Justicia for 2023, the club announced Thursday. Mosquera’s exit comes roughly six months after he signed with Atlanta from Deportivo Independiente Medellín in his native Colombia. Last season, the 21-year-old attacker had two assists in 12 games (one start) for the Five Stripes.

