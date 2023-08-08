Transfer News: Done Deals, Bayern To Submit Fresh Kane Bid, Arsenal Reach Agreement To Sign Raya

Bayern To Submit Fresh Kane Bid

Bayern Munich will submit a new £94.6m bid for Harry Kane, either today or tomorrow as they look to close a deal for the Englishman. (Source: Sky Sports Germany)

Arsenal Reach Agreement To Sign Raya

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign David Raya, with deal agreed with Brentford after personal terms last week.

Documents being prepared between the clubs, medical to be booked this week. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Laporta Wants Neymar Return To Barca

Joan Laporta will try to convince Xavi to sign Neymar this summer.

Barcelona would recruit him on loan for the season through an agreement with Saudi Arabia. (Source: Diario Sport)

Wolves Have Eyes On Gary O’Neil

Wolves are considering appointing former Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil if Julen Lopetegui leaves the club. (Source: Talksport)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Tottenham have signed Alejo Véliz from Rosario Central on a 6-year contract for a fee of around €15m. (Source: Tottenham Hotspur)

OFFICIAL: Former Chelsea defender, Tino Livramento has signed for Newcastle on a five-year deal for £32 million from Southampton. (Source: NUFC)

