Transfer News: Done Deals, Bayern Not Interested In Barca Star, Man Utd Keen On La Liga Star

Bayern Not Interested In Barca Star

Bayern Munich are not thinking about a move for Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in the summer transfer window. Bild’s Christian Falk reports that it is “not true” the Bundesliga champions are trying to land the Barca attacker.

Man Utd Keen On La Liga Star

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco ahead of the summer transfer window. AS report the Belgian has become surplus to requirements at Atletico and could move on in the summer. Barcelona hold a €20 million purchase option on Carrasco but Man Utd could move if the Catalans opt not to take it up.

Spurs will not sell Kane to a rival

Harry Kane is heading into the final year of his contract but Spurs have decided they will not sell their captain to another Premier League club, according to The Times. Manchester United have been long-term admirers of the England international but may be forced to look elsewhere. The forward will be out of contract in 2024 and he is yet to agree an extension.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Ideguchi joins Avispa Fukuoka on loan

OFFICIAL: QPR sign free agent Martin until the end of the season

QPR have signed striker Chris Martin until the end of the season, having been a free agent after leaving Bristol City on Deadline Day.

