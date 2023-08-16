SPORT

Transfer News: Done Deals, Bayern Munich In Talks With Sangare, Galatasaray Set To Sign Ziyech

Bayern Munich In Talks With Sangare

Bayern Munich are in talks with Ibrahim Sangaré over personal terms. An official proposal will be submitted in the next few days.

Bayern want to reach an agreement with the midfielder before triggering his €37m release clause. (Source: Santi_J_FM)

Galatasaray Set To Sign Ziyech

Galatasaray have reached a verbal agreement with Chelsea to sign Hakim Ziyech.

Deal will be subject to medical, which player failed at Al-Nassr. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Nottingham Forest Make Offer For Tavares

Nottingham Forest have made an offer to Arsenal to sign Nuno Tavares.

Negotiations are ongoing over personal terms. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Lucas Digne Closing In On Al-Hilal Switch

Lucas Digne is close to joining Neymar and signing for Al Hilal. (Source: Sports Zone)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Roma have signed Leandro Paredes from PSG for a fee of around €4 million. (Source: AS Roma EN)

OFFICIAL: Levante have signed full-back Ander Capa on a free transfer from Athletic Bilbao. (Source: Levante)

