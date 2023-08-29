Transfer News: Done Deals, Bayern In Talks To Sign Chalobah, Balogun To Undergo Monaco Medical

Bayern Munich In Talks To Sign Chalobah

Bayern Munich are in talks to sign Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea.

The player is keen on the move and so is Thomas Tuchel. Not everyone in Bayern’s management is 100% convinced.

Chelsea rejected an initial loan approach as they’re insisting on a permanent. (Source: Pletti goal / Fabrizio Romano)

Balogun To Undergo Monaco Medical

Folarin Balogun is expected in Monaco tomorrow to undergo a medical and sign his 5-year contract.

It’s a €45m deal, with add ons included. (Source: Fabrice Hawkins)

Al-Ittihad Keen On Joe Gomez

Al-Ittihad have Joe Gomez very high on their list of defensive transfer targets, but Liverpool have no intention of selling important squad members in the next few days. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Frankfurt Reach Agreement With PSG For Ekitike

PSG have reached an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt for the transfer of Hugo Ekitike.

The French club hope the agreement will help their pursuit of Randal Kolo Muani. (Source: Santi_J_FM)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Former Italy coach Roberto Mancini has been appointed manager of Saudi Arabia. (Source: Transfer Live)

OFFICIAL: Real Sociedad have signed Kieran Tierney on a season-long loan from Arsenal. (Source: Real Sociedad de Fútbol)

