Transfer News: Done Deals, Bayern hope to reach agreement over Kane, Inter want Tomiyasu

Bayern hope to reach agreement over Kane

Bayern hope to reach agreement with Tottenham for Harry Kane this weekend after offering more than £86million.

The German champions have asked Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to make a decision by Saturday morning over Kane’s sale after they increased their bid to a ‘very fair offer’ for the striker, who has one year left on his contract.

Bayern want clarity so they can move on to other targets if their bid is unsuccessful.

Inter wants Tomiyasu

Inter are reportedly plotting a loan move for Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu with the full-back having slipped down the pecking order at Emirates.

According to Calciomercato, the Serie A giants are actively pursuing a loan deal for the Japanese full-back with an option to buy. Tomiyasu will be allowed to leave Arsenal after the Gunners signed Jakub Kiwior from Spezia in January and Jurrien Timber from Ajax in the summer.

West Ham agree Alvarez terms

West Ham have reached an agreement with Ajax midfielder over personal terms, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Alvarez, 25, is the Hammers priority transfer target as they look to rebuild their squad after losing Declan Rice.

And although they have yet to agree a fee with Ajax for the Mexico international’s services, they have now reportedly thrashed out personal terms with Alvarez’ representatives.

BALOGUN DROPS INTER HINT

Folarin Balogun is linked with a switch to Inter Milan, and the Arsenal striker has posted a clip of Ronaldo – the Brazilian version – in an Inter top on his Instagram.

Castrovilli fails medical

Bournemouth were set to sign Gaetano Castrovilli but the deal is now OFF.

He has reportedly failed a medical on the south coast.

The 26-year-old midfielder will now return to Fiorentina.

Done Deals

Manchester City complete signing of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig

Manchester City have finalised the signing of Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig on a five-year deal.

The 21-year-old completed his medical with City on Friday afternoon after the Premier League champions agreed a fee of €90m with Leipzig.

Former Carlisle United striker joins Maidenhead United

Former Carlisle United striker Tobi Sho-Silva has made a move to the National League.

The forward, who was released by the Blues this summer, has joined Maidenhead United.

Sho-Silva’s move to the Magpies was confirmed ahead of the start of the new season this weekend.

