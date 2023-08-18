Transfer News: Done Deals, Barcelona In Talks To Sign Joao Felix, Newcastle Closing In On Lewis Hall

Barcelona In Talks To Sign Joao Felix

Negotiations are progressing for João Felix to Barcelona.

If the deal closes, it will be a loan with a fee of around €7m-€8m. (Source: Di Marzio)

Newcastle Closing In On Lewis Hall

Newcastle have agreed a £28m fee + £7m bonus with Chelsea for Lewis Hall. Loan, with an obligation to buy.

The defender will undergo his medical today. (Source: Sky Sports)

Southampton Eyeing Cody Drameh

Understand Southampton boss Russel Martin has identified long term target Cody Drameh as target in the closing weeks of the window.

He’s prepared to wait until January and even next summer to sign the RB who’s deal expires in 2024. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Tyler Adams Set To Join Bournemouth

Tyler Adams is set to join Bournemouth, with medical already booked in London later today — after agreement reached with Leeds United.

Deal to be finalised in the next 24h as Adams has accepted conditions of the agreement. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

OFFICIAL: Chelsea have completed the signing of Roméo La from Southampton for £58m total fee, including add ons.

He has signed a 7-year contract. (Source: Chelsea FC)

OFFICIAL: Norwich have signed goalkeeper George Long from Millwall for free on a two-year deal. (Source: Norwich City)

