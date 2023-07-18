Transfer News: Done Deals, Aubameyang To Marseille, Onana To Arrive At Man United Today

Aubameyang To Marseille

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marseille have reached an agreement over a two-year contract.

Now the French club must convince Chelsea.

(Source: Fabrice Hawkins)

Onana To Arrive At Man United Today

André Onana left the Inter training ground a few moments ago where he said his goodbyes.

Manchester United expect him to travel to the UK tonight to complete the formalities of his move. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Mbappe Wants PSG Stay Until 2024

Kylian Mbappé has not changed his mind about his PSG future. He plans to stay until 2024.

The deadline for his final decision remains 31st of July, the same day he is due to receive €40m out of his €80m loyalty bonus. (Source: Andi Onrubia)

Rashford’s New Wages Revealed

Marcus Rashford’s new contract at Manchester United is worth £325,000-a-week, with the Englishman putting pen to paper on a long-term deal. (Source: Times Sport)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: RB Leipzig have signed Chadaille Bitshiabu from PSG for a fee of around €15 million.

He has put pen to paper on a five-year deal. (Source: RB Leipzig)

OFFICIAL: Real Betis have signed midfielder Marc Roca on a season-long loan from Leeds United. (Source: Real Betis)

