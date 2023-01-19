Transfer News: Done Deals, Atletico Madrid agree Depay deal, Valencia eye Brentford star Canos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atletico Madrid agree Depay deal

Atletico Madrid have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Memphis Depay from Barcelona.

The Dutchman is out of contract at the end of the campaign and was tipped to leave the Camp Nou having fallen behind Robert Lewandowski following the Polish striker’s arrival.

As per The Athletic, Atleti have agreed to pay £2.6m for his services. Depay was initially linked with a return to Man Utd, as well as a move to Arsenal.

Valencia eye Brentford star Canos

Valencia are looking to offer Sergi Canos a way out of Brentford following a lack of minutes in west London this season under Thomas Frank.

The Spanish club, who are managed by former Italy midfielder Gennaro Gattuso, would be prepared to pay around £2million for the 25-year-old. Canos is out of contract at Brentford at the end of the season unless they opt to trigger their 12-month extension.

Blackpool want Man Utd coach Ramsay as boss

Manchester United first team coach Eric Ramsay is top of Blackpool’s wanted list, as they look for a new head coach.

Blackpool sacked Michael Appleton earlier today, after just seven months in charge.

Sky Sports has been told that Ramsay is top of Blackpool’s list as they search for a replacement – but it’s thought United are determined to keep him, and see him as a key part of Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff.

Manchester United in ‘advanced talks’ over shock swoop for Fulham defender

Manchester United(opens in new tab) are reportedly in ‘advanced negotiations’ about a shock move for Fulham(opens in new tab) right-back Kevin Mbabu.

Despite Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s recent resurgence in the absence of the injured Diogo Dalot, United are said to still be in the market for a new right-back.

Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford in recent weeks, but talk of interest in Mbabu comes as a huge surprise.

Done Deals

Brighton keeper Beadle joins The Railwaymen

Crewe Alexandra are delighted to announce the loan signing of keeper James Beadle.

The highly-rated Brighton & Hove Albion youngster has agreed a deal that runs until the end of the season at Mornflake Stadium.

Beadle, an England Under-19 international, signed a new three-and-a-half year contract with the Premier League club earlier this week.

Bolton Wanderers’ Adam Senior joins Halifax Town on loan

Wanderers defender Adam Senior has joined National League side Halifax Town on a month-long loan deal.

The Bolton-born 20-year-old recently returned from a stint at Telford United, where he made a positive impression.

