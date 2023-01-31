Transfer News: Done Deals, Arsenal Weigh Up £75m Caicedo Bid, Arsenal Consider Swoop For Chelsea Star

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal Weigh Up £75m Caicedo Bid

Arsenal remain in the market to strengthen in the closing hours of the window with midfield the primary focus after seeing two bids rejected by Brighton for Moises Caicedo. The feeling is Brighton would have to change their stance for Arsenal to even consider going back in for the player. According to The Times. Arsenal are weighing up increasing their offer for Caicedo to about £75m.

Arsenal Consider Swoop For Chelsea Star

Arsenal are seriously considering a move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. Arsenal see a potential opportunity as the player is into the final six months of his contract and Chelsea are trying to finalise a deal for Enzo Fernandez. Arsenal tried to sign Jorginho in the summer of 2020. Arteta was a coach at Manchester City when they tried to sign him in 2018 – but the midfielder chose Chelsea.

Saints Target Vitinha & Dembele

Vitinha and Moussa Dembele are two names on Southampton’s shortlist as they look to add one final player in this January transfer window. Nathan Jones has said on multiple occasions over the last week they would like to “add potency” to their attack.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Chelsea’s Casadei joins Reading on loan

Reading have brought in Cesare Casadei on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season. The 20-year-old signed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge in August, and has impressed for the Blues, scoring four times in eight starts for Chelsea’s U21 side.

OFFICIAL: Bournemouth sign Roma’s Vina on loan

