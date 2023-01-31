Transfer News: Done Deals, Arsenal Want Chelsea Star, Chelsea Ready To Accept Gallagher Offer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal Want Chelsea Star

Arsenal are seriously considering a move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. Arsenal see a potential opportunity as the player is into the final six months of his contract and Chelsea are trying to finalise a deal for Enzo Fernandez. Arsenal tried to sign Jorginho in the summer of 2020. Arteta was a coach at Manchester City when they tried to sign him in 2018 – but the midfielder chose Chelsea. Arsenal remain ready to do a deal for Moises Caicedo if Brighton change their “not for sale” stance.

Chelsea Ready To Accept Gallagher Offer

Chelsea are willing to accept Everton’s £45m bid for Conor Gallagher in a bid to help them get a deal for Enzo Fernandez over the line, according to The Evening Standard. However, it currently remains to be seen if they can convince Gallagher to take on the move and join Everton, who are joint-bottom of the Premier League.

Brereton Diaz to sign Villarreal pre-contract

Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz will sign a pre-contract with Spanish side Villarreal. The Chile international is now expected to see out the remainder of his contract at Blackburn before joining the La Liga side.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Aberdeen recall Ritchie

Aberdeen have recalled goalkeeper Tom Ritchie from his loan at Peterhead. Dons No1 Kelle Roos is due to be out for some time with a thigh injury, with former captain Joe Lewis currently taking his place. Sky Sports revealed yesterday that Aberdeen have made a loan offer for Ajax keeper Jay Gorter.

OFFICIAL: Valencia sack Gattuso

AC Milan and Italy legend Gennaro Gattuso has been removed from his position as Valencia coach after just seven months, the club confirmed. Valencia are currently 14th in La Liga, and have won two of their last seven games — both of which came in the Copa del Rey. The Spanish side haven’t won a league game since November 10.

SportingAbimbola (

)