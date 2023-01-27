Transfer News: Done Deals, Arsenal Told Price To Sign Spanish Midfielder, Liverpool Star Signs New Deal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal told price to sign Zubimendi

Real Sociedad have told Arsenal they will have to pay Martín Zubimendi’s €60m (about £52.8m) release clause if they want to sign the midfielder this month, according to The Times.

Liverpool Star Signs New Deal

Stefan Bajcetic has signed a new, long-term contract with Liverpool, keeping him at the club until 2027. The 18-year-old initially joined Liverpool’s academy in December 2020 from Cela Vigo and has gone on to establish himself in the first team. Recently, he has started in Premier League games against Wolves and Chelsea.

Bielsa arrives in London ahead of further Everton talks

Everton’s primary managerial target Marcelo Bielsa has been pictured landing at Heathrow Airport by the Daily Mail. He is reported to have arrived on a flight from Brazil. Sky Sports expects him to hold talks with Everton in London over the managerial position. Bielsa and Sean Dyche are the two frontrunners to become the club’s new manager. Both have met the Everton hierarchy over the past few days and have impressed.

Carlo Ancelotti’s son in the race for Everton manager’s position

Davide Ancelotti – son of Carlo Ancelotti – has emerged as a contender for the vacant manager’s position at Everton as an alternative to Marcelo Bielsa, Football Italia. Ancelotti worked at Everton under his father and left with him to return to Real Madrid, but could be tempted by the offer of taking on a head coach role.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Maguire signs for Coventry

Coventry City have signed Sean Maguire from Preston. The 28-year-old striker has agreed a contract with the Sky Blues initially until the end of the 2022/23 season.

OFFICIAL: Morrison returns to Cambridge

Michael Morrison has returned to Cambridge United on a free transfer. The 34-year-old Haverhill-born centre-back joins on an 18-month contract after an agreement was reached with Portsmouth. Morrison came through the Cambridge Academy before making his first team debut for the club in 2005 at the age of 17.

