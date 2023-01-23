Transfer News: Done Deals, Arsenal to return for Zubimendi, Everton targeting Ndiaye

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal to return for Zubimendi

Arsenal are plotting a new bid for Martin Zubimendi in the summer, Fichajes reports.

The Gunners were knocked back by the Real Sociedad star as he preferred to remain in La Liga but they are set to return for him with a new bid.

Everton targeting Ndiaye

Everton are considering a £15million move for Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye, according to The Sun.

Senegal international Ndiaye has 10 goals and seven assists for the Blades this season in the Championship and has caught the eye of Premier League strugglers Everton.

EDUARDO CAMAVINGA DROPS ARSENAL TRANSFER HINT

Arsenal seemingly have the green light to pursue a deal for Eduardo Camavinga after a hint from the midfielder on social media.

The Gunners have recently signed Leandro Trossard to bolster their attacking options for the run-in.

Arsenal ready for more Fresneda talks

Arsenal will hold fresh talks with the agents of 18-year-old Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda in London this week ahead of a potential transfer swoop.

Edu has already brought in Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior this month but Arsenal are keen on landing Fresenda, who is considered to be among the finest young talents in Spanish football.

Newcastle, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are also in the hunt for his signature.

Eduardo Camavinga won’t leave in January

Fabrizio Romano has said that Eduardo Camavinga won’t leave the Santiago Bernabeu this month.

The French midfielder has struggled to cement a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI this season. The 20-year-old has subsequently been linked with a move away from Real Madrid.

Done Deals

Former Dons midfielder joins Milton Keynes on loan

Former AFC Wimbledon midfielder Paris Maghoma has joined Milton Keynes on loan for the rest of the season.

Real Monarchs Sign RSL Academy Midfielder Luca Moisa

HERRIMAN, Utah (Friday, December 16, 2022) – Real Monarchs have announced the signing of Real Salt Lake Academy midfielder Luca Moisa to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract, pending league approval.

