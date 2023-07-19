Transfer News: Done deals; Arsenal to raise £40m for Kudus; Man City agree Mahrez sale

As per the Daily Mirror, Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta is interested in acquiring Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who is valued at £40 million. However, before making a bid for the 22-year-old player, Arteta will need to trim his squad by selling some players.

It is reported that six players, including Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Cedric Soares, Nicolas Pepe, and Rob Holding, could potentially leave the club in the coming weeks. Kudus had an impressive performance last season, scoring 18 goals and providing seven assists for Ajax, and he has also been linked with a move to Brighton.

In another transfer news, Manchester City has made progress in negotiations with Al Ahli, a Saudi Arabian side, to sell Riyad Mahrez. The clubs have reportedly agreed on a fee that could reach up to £30 million for the 32-year-old Algerian winger. Mahrez is set to undergo a medical on Thursday, indicating that the deal is nearing completion.

Additionally, there have been some completed deals in the transfer market. Union Berlin has secured the signing of midfielder Lucas Tousart from Hertha Berlin for €3 million. Meanwhile, PSG has re-signed Xavi Simmons from PSV for €6 million and immediately loaned the midfielder to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for the duration of the season.

