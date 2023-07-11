SPORT

Transfer News: Done deals; Arsenal to offer City £14m for Walker, M/Utd in ‘final stages’ for Onana

Arsenal have contacted Manchester City about the possibility of signing Kyle Walker and are poised to make a £14m offer for the 33-year-old. The Gunners have wrapped up a deal to sign Jurrien Timber in the same position but are reportedly eyeing a move for the City right-back.

According to Mail Sport, Manchester United are in the final stages of talks over a £43m move for Inter Milan Goalkeeper, Andre Onana. The Cameroonian is expected toagree a five-year deal worth just over £100,000-a-week.

Chelsea star leaves club after 7 years.

Baba Rahman has left Chelsea to join Greek side, PAOK on a permanent deal. The 29-year-old has been at Chelsea since 2015, but has failed to feature in a game for the Blues since a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in May 2016.

DONE DEALS;

Empoli have signed midfielder Daniel Maldini from AC Milan on a season-long loan.

Alexander Djiku has joined Fenerbahce on a free transfer from Strasbourg.

Benfica have signed full-back David Jurasek from Sla Prague for €14m.

