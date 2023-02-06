Transfer News: Done Deals, Arsenal Target’s Price Tag Revealed, Man Utd Ready To Sell Martial

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal Target’s Price Tag Revealed

West Ham United have reportedly set a price tag of around £90-100million for Arsenal target Declan Rice according to Fabrizio Romano Caughtoffside.

The journalist wrote in his column, “I think the price could now be around £90-100m, but it depends on many factors and it’s really too early to predict the final price tag. Arsenal and Chelsea have always been interested but let’s see if Manchester United or Man City will join the race.

Man Utd Ready To Sell Martial

Manchester United are open to selling Anthony Martial in the summer as they are looking to bring in a new number 9 at the club according to Manchester Evening .

Keita set for Liverpool exit this summer

Naby Keita is “on the verge of leaving” Liverpool at the end of the season when his contract expires, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany. Plettenberg reports a contract extension is unlikely at this stage. Many clubs are interested in signing Keita – but he will not be joining Galatasaray. It is possible he could return to Germany. Keita moved to Liverpool from RB Leipzig in a £48m deal in the summer of 2018 but has made just two starts in the Premier League this season.

Juventus to release five players in summer

Juventus are looking to cut costs and could be set to release five players at the end of the season, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport. Juan Cuadrado, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Adrien Rabiot and Alex Sandro could all be let go by the Turin giants.

PSG to reignite Silva interest

Paris Saint-Germain will make a move to try and sign Manchester City star Bernardo Silva in the summer, report Le10sport. Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona were among the sides interested in the Portugal international last year.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Marsch sacked by Leeds

Head coach Jesse Marsch has been sacked by Leeds

Leeds currently sit 17th in the Premier League with just four wins in 20 games this season.

OFFICIAL: Macclesfield land goalkeeper

Macclesfield have signed 20-year-old goalkeeper Joe O’Shaughnessy. The 20-year-old came through the Burnley academy before signing for Wolves in the summer of 2019. He has spent time on loan at Hednesford and Bradford City.

