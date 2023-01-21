Transfer News: Done Deals, Arsenal strike £22m deal for Kiwior, PSG monitoring Olise

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal strike £22m deal for Kiwior

Arsenal are not messing around. As per reports in Poland, a deal is now close to being agreed with Spezia for left-footed 22-year-old centre-back Jakub Kiwior.

West Ham had proposal rejected last summer and the idea is that he will provide cover Gabriel Magalhães.

Kiwior is expected to arrive in north London for a medical over the weekend if all goes to plan.

PSG monitoring Olise

Michael Olise looked entirely unimpressed at his stunning equaliser for Crystal Palace against Manchester United, but he might be a bit more excited at reports linking him with a move to PSG.﻿

The Daily Mail claim that PSG have been keeping a close eye on the 21-year-old and have been impressed by his development.﻿

Skriniar off to PSG

Milan Skriniar is a name a lot of fans will be familiar with – the Inter Milan defender has been linked with a move to the Premier League on several occasions.

His name has been back in the gossip columns recently, with his contract set to expire in the summer, but it seems he won’t be Premier League-bound.

L’Equipe reports that the 27-year-old Slovakia international centre-back has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Liverpool’s Jarrell Quansah joins Bristol Rovers on loan

Young Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has joined Bristol Rovers on loan for the rest of the season.

Jurgen Koop was keen for the 19-year-old centre-back to get senior experience following his impressive performances for the under-21s in the first half of the campaign.

Bayern ‘eyed Kasper before Yann’

Kasper Schmeichel was reportedly lined-up by Bayern Munich – before the German giants landed Yann Sommer.

Nice’s ex-Leicester keeper was thought to be close to the biggest move of his career as the Bundesliga champions weighed up different options.

Done Deals

Tom Booth rejoins Dabbers on loan until end of the season

Nantwich Town are delighted to announce that Tom Booth has returned to the Dabbers on loan from Crewe Alexandra until the end of the season.

Tom was recalled by Crewe last week after Arthur Okonkwo’s loan recall left the Alex with just one senior keeper.

Macey Arrives On Loan

Pompey have completed the signing of goalkeeper Matt Macey on loan from Luton for the remainder of the season.

The 28-year-old former Arsenal trainee was on the bench for the Gunners when they won the FA Cup at Wembley in 2020.

