Transfer News: Done Deals, Arsenal still eyeing Caicedo, Interest from Saudi Arabia in Telles

Arsenal still eyeing Caicedo

Right, let’s kick things off this morning with a quick roundup of some of the biggest stories making today’s back pages, with Arsenal reportedly still keeping tabs on Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in the summer transfer window.

Interest from Saudi Arabia in Telles

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr want to sign Alex Telles, according to the Daily Mail.

It’s claimed that the club are keen to reunite Telles – who spent last season on loan at Sevilla – with former United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, although they’re currently under a transfer ban.

Telles is one player United are looking to offload this summer.

Juventus ‘hopeful’ over Arsenal target

Juventus are reportedly ‘hopeful’ of signing Leicester defender Timothy Castagne.

The Italian giants were linked with a swoop for him the aftermath of the Foxes’ relegation to the Championship.

According to Tutto Juve, they are ‘hopeful’ of securing his signature for a knockdown fee.

Man Utd reject Fred offer

Manchester United have rejected an offer from Galatasaray to sign midfielder Fred, claim the Daily Mail.

The report states that Fred, who is entering the final year of his contract, is valued at £20m by United and has also attracted interest from Fulham and several clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Chelsea weigh up Vlahovic bid

Juventus’s offer for Romelu Lukaku as conditional on the sale of Dusan Vlahovic by August 4, who is one of many forwards of interest to Chelsea.

Standard Sport understands that Chelsea have yet to decide whether to move for another striker and simply hoped to sell Lukaku before his return for pre-season training on Monday, in two days’ time.

The Mail, though, report that the Blues will launch a bid for Vlahovic, and a swap deal with Juve could happen though the 23-year-old would cost more than Lukaku.

Done Deals

BVB sign Julian Hettwer for the U23s

Julian Hettwer is joining the Borussia Dortmund U23s from league rivals MSV Duisburg. The 20-year-old is penning a long-term contract with the Black & Yellows.

Following spells in the VfL Bochum and Schalke 04 youth set-ups, Hettwer moved to the MSV Duisburg U17s in the summer of 2018. He made his third-tier debut for the Zebras’ senior team in November 2020.

Kofi Balmer joins the Valiants on Season-Long Loan

Port Vale Football Club are delighted to announce that defender Kofi Balmer has joined on a season-long loan from Premier League side, Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Ballymena United and made his debut for them at the age of 16, he then went on to make a total of 91 appearances for the club before moving to Larne in 2021, giving him the opportunity to become a full-time professional footballer.

