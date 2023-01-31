Transfer News: Done Deals, Arsenal Star Set To Join EPL Rivals, Jorginho To Join Arsenal For £12m

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jorginho Set To Join Arsenal For £12m

Arsenal will sign Jorginho for £12m on a contract until 2024. There is a one-year option to extend. Mikel Arteta pushed for the move. Decent business for Chelsea given he could have been a free transfer come summer.

Arsenal Star Set To Join EPL Rivals

Crystal Palace are making a loan bid for Albert Sambi Lokonga. Monaco were front-runners to sign Sambi-Lokonga but pulled out last week.

Talks break down between Leao and AC Milan

Talks have broken down between Rafael Leão and AC Milan over a new contract. The player’s camp want to change his release clause from €150M to €70M-€80M.

Matt Doherty set to join Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have agreed to sign Matt Doherty from Tottenham on loan for the rest of the season.

Done Deals

OFFICIAL: Marquinhos joins Norwich

Brazilian winger Marquinhos has joined Norwich City for the remainder of the 2022/23 season from Premier League leaders Arsenal.

OFFICIAL: Harrison Ashby joins Newcastle

Harrison Ashby has joined Newcastle United from West Ham United for an undisclosed fee. The 21-year-old was born in Milton Keyes but has represented Scotland at under-21 level and has made seven senior competitive appearances for the Hammers across the Premier League and domestic and European cup competitions.

bluesmoke (

)