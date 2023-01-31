Transfer News: Done Deals, Arsenal Star Set To Join EPL Rivals, Jorginho To Join Arsenal For £12m
Jorginho Set To Join Arsenal For £12m
Arsenal will sign Jorginho for £12m on a contract until 2024. There is a one-year option to extend. Mikel Arteta pushed for the move. Decent business for Chelsea given he could have been a free transfer come summer.
Arsenal Star Set To Join EPL Rivals
Crystal Palace are making a loan bid for Albert Sambi Lokonga. Monaco were front-runners to sign Sambi-Lokonga but pulled out last week.
Talks break down between Leao and AC Milan
Talks have broken down between Rafael Leão and AC Milan over a new contract. The player’s camp want to change his release clause from €150M to €70M-€80M.
Matt Doherty set to join Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid have agreed to sign Matt Doherty from Tottenham on loan for the rest of the season.
Done Deals
OFFICIAL: Marquinhos joins Norwich
Brazilian winger Marquinhos has joined Norwich City for the remainder of the 2022/23 season from Premier League leaders Arsenal.
OFFICIAL: Harrison Ashby joins Newcastle
Harrison Ashby has joined Newcastle United from West Ham United for an undisclosed fee. The 21-year-old was born in Milton Keyes but has represented Scotland at under-21 level and has made seven senior competitive appearances for the Hammers across the Premier League and domestic and European cup competitions.
