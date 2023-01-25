Transfer News: Done Deals, Arsenal Ready To Hijack Chelsea’s Target, Chelsea To Offer €100m For Enzo Fernandez

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea To Offer €100m For Enzo

Chelsea are considering pulling out the chequebook again and offering €100M to Benfica for Enzo Fernandez. It is lower than his €120M release clause but the Premier League club intend to offer one or more players in exchange.

Arsenal Ready To Hijack Chelsea’s Target

Arsenal have made contact to sign Chelsea’s target, Amadou Onana from Everton. The Toffees want £50M for the player, who was reportedly absent from training yesterday.

Thiago Silva set to extend at Chelsea

Thiago Silva is set to sign a new contract at Chelsea until June 2024. The Brazilian has been exceptional since his move from PSG.

Navas could join Forest

Nottingham Forest would like to sign PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas to replace the injured Dean Henderson.

Done Deals

OFFICIAL: Poland appoints new head coach

Poland have appointed Fernando Santos as their new head coach. The 68-year old will be the highest paid coach in the history of Polish football on €3M-a-year.

OFFICIAL: Hyeongyu Oh Joins Celtic

Celtic sign South Korea forward Hyeongyu Oh from Suwon Samsung Bluewings on a five-year deal.

bluesmoke (

)