Transfer News: Done Deals, Arsenal Prepare £75m Bid For Chelsea Target, Coutinho Has No Interest In Joining Corinthians

Arsenal Prepare £75m Bid For Chelsea Target

Fichajes, Ekrem Konur, reports that Arsenal are ready to go big with an offer of around £75 million to try and steal Moises Caicedo away from Brighton and also his suitors Chelsea before the end of the January transfer window. With concern over Mikel Arteta’s squad depth, the report states they are willing to do anything for him to end up signing with them.

Coutinho Has No Interest In Joining Corinthians

Philippe Coutinho has no interest in joining Corinthians this month. The Brazilian club have wanted to bring him back to his homeland in January. But the 30-year-old will continue with Aston Villa until at least the end of the season. Corinthians are expected to maintain their interest into the summer transfer window. Their president Duilio Monteiro Alves recently stated “the desire is there, but it is a very difficult deal to do”. Coutinho is still contracted at Villa until 2026.

Tottenham and Sporting continue intensive Porro talks

Tottenham and Sporting Lisbon will continue talks today over a deal for Pedro Porro. Intensive negotiations continued on Thursday and into the late evening. Spurs are frustrated at Sporting dragging out negotiations. Sky Sports understands Spurs are prepared to meet Sporting’s financial demands. However, Sporting are still not keen to sell him in this transfer window. He has a £39m (€45m) release clause in his contract.

Darmian agrees new Inter contract

Matteo Darmian has agreed to new terms that will keep him at Inter until June 2024, reports Gianluca Di Marzio ( Football Italia). The 33-year-old’s new contract also contains the option to extend for a further year, with him expected to sign imminently. Inter will now focus on tying down midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu to new terms.

Semenyo completes Bournemouth medical

Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo has completed his Bournemouth medical after the two clubs agreed a deal. Bournemouth will pay £9m plus add-ons for the Ghana striker who has scored eight goals in all competitions this season for Bristol City. Bournemouth had two bids rejected last week by Bristol City but have got their man at the third time of asking despite late interest from Crystal Palace.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Ajax confirm the sacking of Alfred Schreuder

Ajax have confirmed they have parted ways with head coach Alfred Schreuder after a 1-1 draw with FC Volendam. The stalemate is the latest in a string of poor results and equalled a club-record seven league games without a win. Schreuder joined last summer from Club Brugge as Erik ten Hag’s replacement.

OFFICIAL: Salford complete McLoughlin’s signing

Salford City have announced midfielder Shane McLoughlin has joined the club on a deal until June 2023 after having his contract at League One Morecambe terminated by mutual consent. The 25-year-old has found appearances difficult to come by this season at the Shrimps, where he scored twice in 54 appearances since signing in 2021.

