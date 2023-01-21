Transfer News: Done Deals, Arsenal plotting Camavinga move, Forest want Navas

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal plotting Camavinga move

Arsenal are considering an audacious loan swoop for Real Madrid youngster Eduardo Camavinga, according to reports.

The Evening Standard report the Gunners are mulling over an approach for Camavinga, 20, on a straight loan deal as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his midfield options.

Arsenal have already signed Leandro Trossard with Jakuk Kiwior poised to join him in a £22m deal from Spezia. And it seems Camavinga could be the next fresh face through the doors if Madrid are williing to allow him to leave.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Forest want Navas

Nottingham Forest have ‘accelerated’ their attempt to sign veteran goalkeeper Keylor Navas, according to Le10 Sport.

Forest’s first-choice goalkeeper Dean Henderson is injured, so Steve Cooper wants reinforcements, with Wayne Hennessey the club’s other keeper.

Navas, 36, is contracted to Paris Saint-Germain and is also wanted by Al-Nassr.

Liverpool want to keep Firmino

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Roberto Firmino will sign a new Liverpool contract.

The Brazilian’s current deal is up at the end of the season, and there have been suggestions he could move to the Middle East as a free agent.

Chris Armas expected to join Leeds coaching staff after Mark Jackson exit

Chris Armas is set to join Leeds United’s coaching staff as a replacement to Mark Jackson.

The former Manchester United coach is finalising a return to the Premier League and will arrive in England once the paperwork is complete.

Armas, 50, was on the cusp of joining Leeds last summer but a move did not materialise with Rene Maric named as Jesse Marsch’s assistant instead.

Fulham keen on Whiteman

Fulham are looking at a shock move for Preston’s highly rated midfielder Ben Whiteman.

The 26-year-old’s form has caught the attention of several top-flight clubs with his stats amongst the best in the country in his position.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva is keen to strengthen his midfield options this month as he looks to build on their impressive first half of the season.

Done Deals

Quaker Women sign Lucy Hart

Darlington FC Women are delighted to officially announce the signing of Lucy Hart.

Lucy started her playing days at Norton and Stockton Ancients F.C, playing there for all her youth and continuing into women’s senior football until her early twenties.

Aly Riddle Leaves ICTFC

Inverness Caledonian Thistle can confirm that Aly Riddle has left the club by mutual consent.

Aly first joined the club’s academy when he was 12 years-old.

We’d like to thank Aly for his contributions and we wish him all the very best for the future.

