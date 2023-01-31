Transfer News: Done Deals, Arsenal Plot Late Bid For PL Star, Ex-Madrid Star Joins German Side

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal Plot Late Bid For PL Star

Arsenal could reignite their interest in Leicester’s Youri Tielemans right at the end of the transfer window, if a report from 90min is to be believed. The Belgian has long been linked with a move to the Emirates and is out of contract in the summer, so a cut-price deal could be thrashed out on deadline day. However, the Gunner shave also been linked with Chelsea’s Jorginho, who would likely be cheaper and easier to sign.

Ex-Madrid Star Joins German Side

Former Real Madrid star Isco has agreed to join Bundesliga side Union Berlin. Sky in Germany claims the Spain international will sign a contract that runs until 2024 with an option to extend for another year.

Atlanta Utd swoop for Giakoumakis

Atlanta United and Celtic have agreed a deal worth £4.3m for striker Giorgos Giakoumakis. It’s understood the initial fee is £3.5m, with £800,000 in add-ons. The Greece international has agreed personal terms with the MLS club and is set to finalise his move to the USA. Sky Sports revealed last week that the MLS club were still trying to sign the Greece international, despite him passing a medical with Urawa Red Diamonds in The Netherlands.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Bournemouth sign Roma’s Vina on loan

OFFICIAL: Luton sign Walton from Barnsley as Isted heads the other way

Luton have signed goalkeeper Jack Walton from Barnsley on a permanent deal, with Harry Isted moving the other way on loan for the remainder of the season. Walton has made nine appearances for Barnsley this season, keeping two clean sheets.

