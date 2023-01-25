Transfer News: Done Deals, Arsenal linked with Chiesa, Newcastle make highest Zaniolo offer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal linked with Chiesa

Add another name to Arsenal’s rumoured transfer targets!

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa is the latest player to be linked with the Premier League leaders.

CalcioMercato claim the Italian is Mikel Arteta’s number one target.

Newcastle make ‘highest Zaniolo offer’

Newcastle have reportedly tabled the highest offer for Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo as the chase for the Italy international’s signature rumbles on.

The Magpies, who are also thought to be negotiating a fee for Everton forward Anthony Gordon, have made it clear they want to sign another attacker.

Newcastle ‘confident’ of signing Gordon

Newcastle are now confident of signing Anthony Gordon and a deal could be done very soon, according to the Daily Telegraph’s Matt Law.

Chelsea had shown an interest again but there has been no new bid as yet.

Leicester target Leeds winger Harrison

Leicester are interested in a move for Leeds winger Jack Harrison.

According to the Telegraph, the Foxes are in the market for a new right-winger and have lined-up Harrison as a possible target.

Done Deals

Troost-Ekong Loaned To Salernitana

Watford FC confirms that defender William Troost-Ekong has joined Serie A side Salernitana in Italy for the remainder of the 2022/23 season, on a loan deal with an option to purchase.

CYLE LARIN JOINS REAL VALLADOLID C.F.

Canadian forward Cyle Larin has joined Spanish side Real Valladolid CF in La Liga. Larin joins Real Valladolid CF on loan from Club Brugge KV through to the end of the 2022-23 season.

