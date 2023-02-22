Transfer News: Done Deals, Arsenal Leading The Race To Sign Tielemans, Rashford Wants Man Utd Stay

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal Leading The Race To Sign Tielemans

Arsenal have been interested in signing Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans since last summer and are reportedly keen on securing the deal in the summer on free. According to reports in the Football Insider, Arsenal are the frontrunners for Tielemans as they aim to strengthen their squad under Mikel Arteta. The report also says that both Newcastle and Barcelona are monitoring the situation and the Gunners could face competition from those teams.

Rashford Wants Man Utd Stay

Marcus Rashford is arguably the most inform player in the world right now. The England international has scored 24 goals in all competitions this season and is integral to everything United do under Ten Hag. After being unsettled in the summer following an overall poor season, Rashford now increasingly wants to stay at United. According to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the reporter explaining that Rashford wants to stay at Man Utd. The club is confident of striking a deal a than they were over the summer.

Chelsea approach rejected by Mauricio Pochettino

According to 90min, Chelsea approached former Tottenham Hotspur and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino to see if he would be willing to replace current manager Graham Potter, however, he currently isn’t looking to take charge at Stamford Bridge. Pochettino has been without a job since leaving PSG at the end of last season, and the report claims that some at Chelsea feel he should replace Potter due to the Blues’ form this campaign.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Columbus Crew sign forward Maximilian Arfsten

The Columbus Crew have signed their top pick from the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, announcing Tuesday that Maximilian “Max” Arfsten has joined the club. Selected 14th overall (first round), the 21-year-old forward has signed through the 2024 season with options for 2025-26.

OFFICIAL: Philadelphia Union sign homegrown forward Nelson Pierre

The Philadelphia Union promoted their latest academy product to the first team Tuesday, inking forward Nelson Pierre to a homegrown contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.

SportingAbimbola (

)