Transfer News: Done Deals, Arsenal Interested In Real Madrid Star, Chelsea Star Could Join Rivals

Arsenal Interested In Real Madrid Star

Arsenal are interested in a loan move for Eduardo Camavinga during current transfer window. Though it is Unclear if Real Madrid would sanction it, but player has struggled for minutes recently.

Chelsea Star Could Join Rivals

Liverpool are looking at boosting their midfield role as they are interested in signing Chelsea’s midfielder, Mason Mount who has 18 months left on his current deal. The Reds will go all out for him in the summer.

Arsenal and Newcastle battle for Fresneda

No decision will be made this week regarding Iván Fresneda deal and his agents will return to England next week to discuss with clubs including Arsenal and Newcastle for January move. Cedric Soares and Fulham deal, now crucial to understand Arsenal next move after Kiwior

Arsenal set to announce Jakub Kiwior

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have completed the signing of Jakub Kiwior as Contracts are being signed with Spezia and a fee in excess of €20m with add-ons have been agreed. Kiwior has agreed personal terms on five year deal and medical will be completed in the next 48 hours. The Gunners beat other Serie A clubs like Napoli and AC Milan to land the Poland international.

Done Deals

OFFICIAL: Arsenal signs Trossard

Arsenal have completed the signing of Trossard for a fee of £21m plus £6m in add ons. He will take over the No.19 shirt.

OFFICIAL: West Ham signs Ings

West Ham have completed the signing of Aston Villa striker Danny Ings on a two-and-a-half year contract.

