Transfer News: Done Deals, Arsenal Interested In £40M Ajax Star, Alex Telles Set To Join Al-Nassr

Arsenal Interested In £40M Ajax Star

Arsenal are showing an interest in signing Mohammed Kudus.

Ajax would likely ask for around £40 million for the midfielder. (Source: Sami Mokbel 81_DM)

Alex Telles Set To Join Al-Nassr

Alex Telles will sign for Saudi club Al-Nassr for around £10M. (Source: talkSPORT)

Al-Ahli In Talks To Sign Saint-Maximin

Al-Ahli is currently in talks with Newcastle for Allan Saint-Maximin.

A verbal offer of €25m is on the table, with a salary of around €12m-€15m per year.

The Frenchman is also targeted by Napoli in case Hirving Lozano leaves. (Source: Santi_J_FM)

Inter Miami Announce Jordi Alba Arrival

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas has announced the arrival of Jordi Alba. The Spanish defender will sign for the MLS side today. (Source: L’EQUIPE)

DONE DEALS

Krzysztof Piątek has signed for Istanbul Başakşehir on a free transfer from Hertha Berlin. (Source: ibfk 2014)

OFFICIAL: Chelsea has completed the signing of Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel from Santos for a €15 million fee. (Source: Chelsea Football Club)

