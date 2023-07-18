Transfer News: Done Deals, Arsenal Interested In £40M Ajax Star, Alex Telles Set To Join Al-Nassr
Arsenal Interested In £40M Ajax Star
Arsenal are showing an interest in signing Mohammed Kudus.
Ajax would likely ask for around £40 million for the midfielder. (Source: Sami Mokbel 81_DM)
Alex Telles Set To Join Al-Nassr
Alex Telles will sign for Saudi club Al-Nassr for around £10M. (Source: talkSPORT)
Al-Ahli In Talks To Sign Saint-Maximin
Al-Ahli is currently in talks with Newcastle for Allan Saint-Maximin.
A verbal offer of €25m is on the table, with a salary of around €12m-€15m per year.
The Frenchman is also targeted by Napoli in case Hirving Lozano leaves. (Source: Santi_J_FM)
Inter Miami Announce Jordi Alba Arrival
Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas has announced the arrival of Jordi Alba. The Spanish defender will sign for the MLS side today. (Source: L’EQUIPE)
DONE DEALS
Krzysztof Piątek has signed for Istanbul Başakşehir on a free transfer from Hertha Berlin. (Source: ibfk 2014)
OFFICIAL: Chelsea has completed the signing of Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel from Santos for a €15 million fee. (Source: Chelsea Football Club)
