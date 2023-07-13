Transfer News: Done Deals, Arsenal in talk to sign Bitello, Forest ‘working on’ Elanga chase

Arsenal in talk to sign Bitello

Talks are underway between Arsenal and Gremio over Bitello.

According to 90min, the Gunners see the 23-year-old midfielder as having a similar potential to Gabriel Martinelli – who they plucked from obscurity in Brazil in a very profitable deal a few years ago.

Gremio value Bitello at £8.5m with the player scouted during last night’s clash with Bahia.

Arsenal sporting director Edu is said to be driving the deal forwards, with a breakthrough touted for this week.

Forest ‘working on’ Elanga chase

Nottingham Forest are apparently working on a deal to sign Anthony Elanga, who has been priced at £10m by United.

Forest are already nearing a deal to sign Dean Henderson on a permanent basis after last season’s loan spell.

The Times now claims winger Elanga is also of interest to Steve Cooper too. MEN Sport reported earlier today that Everton are interested Elanga after an approach in January.

Liverpool identify Fabinho replacement as Saudi Arabian side prepare £40m transfer bid

Liverpool are braced for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad to bid £40million for midfield stalwart Fabinho, prompting Jurgen Klopp to target Southampton starlet Romeo La as his replacement.

LIVERPOOL WANT £10M FOR HENDERSON

Liverpool reportedly want a fee for their midfielder Jordan Henderson. At 33, with two years left on his deal, it’s a fair demand to make, especially with the cash they are apparently willing to spend on wages.

Liverpool’s Van den Berg set for Mainz loan

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg is set to join Bundesliga outfit Mainz on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old centre-back has flown to Germany to finalise the move as he seeks to gain further senior experience.

The Netherlands youth international spent last season on loan at Schalke but was limited to just nine appearances due to injuries.

Van den Berg has played four times for Liverpool since arriving from PEC Zwolle for £4.4m in 2019.

Chelsea ‘unhappy’ with Lukaku offer

Chelsea have responded to Inter Milan’s latest offer for Romelu Lukaku and have no interest in accepting it, it has been claimed by the Evening Standard.

Inter offered £25m plus add-ons but the Blues would ideally like to recoup £40m for the centre-forward.

There are other talks also looking to sign the Belgian, who would prefer to return to Inter.

Done Deals

LEWIS PIRIE JOINS LEEDS UNITED

Leeds United are pleased to announce Lewis Pirie has joined the club’s academy, signing from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, subject to international clearance.

The 16-year-old Scotland youth striker has displayed impressive form at a young age for both club and country and he will now join up with the academy side at Thorp Arch, ahead of the new season.

Portuguese Defender Joins Biggleswade

Pitching In Southern League Division One Central club Biggleswade FC have signed Miguel Lopes De Matos.

The 27-year-old Pkortuguese defender or winger had spells with Potters Bar Town, Waltham Forest, Waltham Abbey, Romford and then Northwood, who he joined in July 2018 from Staines Town.

Olaiyasport (

)