Transfer News: Done Deals, Arsenal ‘eye’ Chiesa move, Bournemouth close in Roma outcast

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal ‘eye’ Chiesa move

Arsenal have reportedly made Juventus star Federico Chiesa their top transfer target.

The Italian winger has previously been linked with both Real Madrid and Liverpool, though struggled with injury issues last year.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Bournemouth close in Roma outcast

Bournemouth are poised to seal the loan signing of Matias Vina from AS Roma until the end of the season, according to reports in Italy.

The Uruguayan has only made seven appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side this season and is set to head to the Premier League.

Tottenham wanted Deulofeu before Danjuma deal

Tottenham’s top target for the January window was ex-Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu.

With Arnaut Danjuma having a medical at Spurs tonight, TMW say Udinese’s Deulofeu was offered the switch – but the Italian team rejected the loan offer, demanding a permanent deal.

Juve ‘want to tie Allegri down’

Juventus are willing to commit to manager Massimiliano Allegri for four years according to the Daily Mail despite their issues on and off the pitch.

Juve have just been docked 15 points in Serie A for financial issues, but would be second in the table without that punishment.

City plot Leao swap deal

Manchester City are open to using Joao Cancelo as a makeweight as part of a deal to sign AC Milan star Rafael Leao, according to Calciomercatoweb.

The fullback has not featured as regularly for the title holders this season, prompting speculation that his time at the club is set to come to an end.

Done Deals

Newcastle United striker completes move to Hamilton Accies

Hamilton Accies have completed the signing of Newcastle United striker Dylan Stephenson on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old put pen to paper at New Douglas Park this morning and is expected to be officially unveiled later today.





George Oakley becomes our third January signing

Greenock Morton are delighted to announce the signing of George Oakley on a deal until the Summer of 2024.

George joins the Ton following his release from Inverness C.T last week and becomes the third new signing of the January window.

Olaiyasport (

)