Transfer News: Done Deals, Arsenal Could Sign Rice For A Lower Fee, Barca Set To Sign Arsenal Target

Arsenal Could Sign Rice For A Lower Fee

Arsenal have been told they could sign West Ham captain Declan Rice for a lower fee than Hammers boss David Moyes has suggested, according to the Daily Express. The England midfielder’s current deal at the London Stadium expires in 2024 and he has rejected an extension – with Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd and Man City reportedly interested in signing the 24-year-old.

Speaking earlier this month, Moyes said: “Undoubtedly he’s going to be a top player and undoubtedly he’ll be a British transfer record and more whenever he leaves West Ham.”

The British transfer record was smashed last month when the Blues splashed £106.8m on Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Barca Set To Sign Arsenal Target

Barcelona are thought to have reached a verbal agreement over the signing of Arsenal target and Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicki, German journalist Patrick Berger has revealed. The France international is out of contract at the end of the season meaning he would join on a free transfer, having been a vital part of Frankfurt’s European push this campaign. However, Berger has clarified that, despite this verbal agreement, the transfer is not complete just yet, as the Catalan club will make a decision sometime around March.

Rooney will consider taking up Southampton job

Wayne Rooney is keen to return to the Premier League and is weighing up the opportunity to become the next Southampton manager, according to talkSPORT. The Saints parted ways with Nathan Jones last week and have made contact with the DC United manager. However, there are other candidates as well in the running like Jesse Marsch, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Ivan Juric.

Felix and Pulisic to swap sides

Joao Felix is a summer target for loan club Chelsea, reports Football.London, who also cite reports linking Christian Pulisic with a move the other way to join Atletico Madrid. The American could prove a useful makeweight, the website states, though Felix’s price tag of £88m would mean he would still cost a substantial amount for the big-spending Blues.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Valencia appoints Baraja as new coach

OFFICIAL: Hamilton signs new contract with Hibernian before agreeing loan move

