Transfer News: Done deals; Arsenal & Chelsea to battle for Onana, Chelsea set to extend Silva’s stay

Arsenal & Chelsea to battle for Onana

Arsenal have shown interest in Chelsea target, Amadou Onana and have been given hope of securing his services due to their poor financial situation. Onana is seen as an alternative target for Graham Potter seeing how pricey Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are.

Chelsea set to extend Silva’s stay

Chelsea are set to offer Thiago Silva a contract extension to extend his stay in London. The 38 year old centre back is the key man in the Blues’ back line, but his current deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

Pep Guardiola willing to let Cancelo leave.

According to reports, Pep Guardiola would be willing to let Joao Cancelo leave Manchester City in order to bring Rafael Leao to the club. City are interested in a possible swap deal with AC Milan involving Cancelo and the winger.

Williams recalled by Liverpool

Liverpool have recalled defender Rhys Williams from his loan spell at Blackpool. With Virgil Van Dijk sidelined by a hamstring problem until the middle of next month the club are keen to ensure they are not left short of options.

Done deals;

Arsenal have completed the signing of Poland defender Jakub Kiwior from Spezia in a deal worth £20m.

Watford have announced the signing of striker Henrique Araujo on loan until the end of the season from Benfica.

Manchester City have completed the signing of Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield for£8m.

