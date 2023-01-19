Transfer News: Done Deals, Arsenal Agree Deal With PL Star, Chelsea Told To Pay £75m For Caicedo.

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Chelsea Told To Pay £75m For Caicedo.

Brighton are ready to let one of their most priced assets leave. They want £75m for Moisés Caicedo as Chelsea ‘test the water’. Chelsea have dipped a toe in at £65m, but OG Brighton have turned up the heat and “now” want £75m.

Arsenal Agree Deal With PL Star,

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have opened talks to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton and negotiations are advanced with official bid ready for permanent move. Personal terms already agreed and talks will continue to get deal done soon.

Zaniolo could leave Roma

Tottenham, West Ham and Dortmund are all interested in signing Nicolo Zaniolo this month.

Roma would be open to offers between €35m-€40m.

Chris Wood could leave Newcastle

Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks to sign Chris Wood. Negotiation progressing well over loan with buy option clause. The Player has already approved the move, it’s on the clubs now but advancing

Done Deals

OFFICIAL: Ejeheri leaves Arsenal

Ovie Ejeheri has joined Finnish side SJK Seinajoki on loan for the remainder of the season.

OFFICIAL: Ings leaves Villa

West Ham sign Danny Ings from Aston Villa for £15m

bluesmoke (

)