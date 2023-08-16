Transfer News: Done Deals, Arnautovic Undergoing Inter Medical, Manchester City Watching Dani Olmo

Arnautovic Undergoing Inter Medical

Marko Arnautović is currently undergoing his Inter medical ahead of a €10M move from Bologna. (Source: Di Marzio)

Manchester City Watching Dani Olmo

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are keeping tabs on Dani Olmo.

However, RB Leipzig do not want to sell and will request a huge fee if City come in for him. (Source: Di Marzio)

Bailly Unlikely To Join Al-Nassr

Eric Bailly is unlikely to join Al-Nassr after they turned to Aymeric Laporte.

Bailly is now exploring other options. but has decided not to pursue a deal to join Besiktas. (Source: sky sports_sheth)

Bernardo Silva Reach New Contract Agreement With City

Bernardo Silva has reached a verbal agreement to extend his contract at Man City until 2026.

Deal expected to be done by the end of next week. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Wolfsburg have signed Lovro Majer from Stade Rennes. €30M fee + €5m add ons. Contract until June 2028. (Source: VfL_Wolfsburg)

OFFICIAL: Roma have signed Leandro Paredes from PSG for a fee of around €4 million. (Source: AS Roma EN)

